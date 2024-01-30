A toaster has demonstrated to reality TV star Vee that he is determined to win her heart by making a massive sum of 11 million naira offer.

A young man with the handle @Nsukka_okpa, well-known as an influencer on the X app, has consistently expressed his love for the former BBN housemate.

Vee had posted a new video to her page and the toaster took it to remind her once again, of his undying love.

He wrote in a flirtatious manner saying;

“My friend just finished his 6 years apprenticeship. He got paid a total of 11 million.

5 million for himself and the extra 6 million to get his own shop.

I’m on my way to help him deposit the money in the bank

Text me lol.

I’ll tell him I was robbed

He doesn’t really need it.

He’ll carry over the Apprenticeship program.

What’s another six years that he cannot do again.

Need you in my life.

I need your response quickly my dear.

Bank close by 4.”

Vee reacted heartily to the post, asking him to check his DM for her response message.

See post below;