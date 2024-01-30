A toaster has demonstrated to reality TV star Vee that he is determined to win her heart by making a massive sum of 11 million naira offer.
A young man with the handle @Nsukka_okpa, well-known as an influencer on the X app, has consistently expressed his love for the former BBN housemate.
Vee had posted a new video to her page and the toaster took it to remind her once again, of his undying love.
He wrote in a flirtatious manner saying;
“My friend just finished his 6 years apprenticeship. He got paid a total of 11 million.
5 million for himself and the extra 6 million to get his own shop.
I’m on my way to help him deposit the money in the bank
Text me lol.
I’ll tell him I was robbed
He doesn’t really need it.
He’ll carry over the Apprenticeship program.
What’s another six years that he cannot do again.
Need you in my life.
I need your response quickly my dear.
Bank close by 4.”
Vee reacted heartily to the post, asking him to check his DM for her response message.
See post below;
