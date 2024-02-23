Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken to social media to defend single mothers and divorcees.

She did this in a message posted on her Instagram page.

Rita Edochie called for an end to the negative stereotypes surrounding single mothers and divorcees, urging the public to focus on individual qualities rather than marital status.

According to her, people needs to stop tagging single mothers and divorcees as irresponsible because they do not know the circumstances surrounding the divorce.

She highlighted the strengths of many single mothers and divorcees, emphasizing their resourcefulness, responsibility, and ability to care for themselves and their families.

The thespian pointed out that some single mothers and divorcees are better than some married women.

In her words:

“STOP TALKING DOWN ON SINGLE MOTHERS AND DIVORCEES, TAGGING THEM IRRESPONSIBLE BECAUSE YOU DO NOT KNOW THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DIVORCE.

SEE EHNN, DON’T TELL ME THE BEST WAY TO DETERMINE IF A WOMAN IS RESPONSIBLE OR WAYWARD IS HER ABILITY TO BE IN MARRIAGE WITH A MAN, I CAN NEVER AGREE TO THAT.

THERE ARE MILLIONS OF SINGLE PARENTS AND DIVORCEES OUT THERE WHO ARE MORE RESPONSIBLE THAN MOST WOMEN THAT ARE IN THEIR HUSBANDS’ HOUSES.

THESE WOMEN TEND TO BE PRODUCTIVE AND RESOURCEFUL. THEY ARE CAPABLE BREADWINNERS WHO COMFORTABLY PAY THEIR BILLS AND THAT OF THEIR KIDS.”

BEING IN A MAN’S HOUSE DOESN’T DEFINE

YOUR GOODNESS AS A WOMAN AN IT: 45c hier

NOTHING TO DO WITH BEING RESPONSIBLE”

