Chike, a Nigerian singer, has elicited mixed reactions after criticizing fashion designer Veekee James for leading worship at her wedding.

Veekee James and her husband James shocked the internet by having a team of 200 choir members perform at their white wedding which took place today, 10th of Feb.

The couple have been making headlines since their engagement during their Bachelor’s Eve celebration.

There have been a series of videos and photos from their wedding ceremony online causing many loved ones to express their joy.

Amid the celebration, singer Chike who seemed bored with the online razmataz took to the comment section to chide Veekee James after a video of her leading a worship session with her 100 choir members.

Watch the video below…