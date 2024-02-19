An adorable Nigerian lady and her twin sisters with bow legs melts hearts has they displayed their beauty on social media.

The twin sisters shared the video, which confirmed that they were born with Genu Varum malformation (bow legs).

In a section of the video, the girls were seen dancing and swimming happily while flaunting their bow legs.

Many took to social media to react to the video as most say their bow legs can be corrected through surgery.

See some reactions below:

@calm_annie_ said: “If not poverty, surgery for fix am.”

@heisverified reacted: “That swimming pool own was not necessary to post.”

@vickyshanty1 said: “I have been think say na filter before o. They should go to National Orthopedic Hospital and it will be corrected.”



@ble_ssing_sunday said: “They’re beautiful. If you’re trusting God for twins this is a sign!”

@chekwasmichaels said: “I feel this can be corrected because the more weight they gain In the long run, the higher the risk of damaging the legs more, one is basically looking like PLIER.”