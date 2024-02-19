Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed why he is yet to be married.

Burna Boy, in one of his old videos claimed that he is yet to find the rightful partner, hence why he’s not yet married at the age of 32.

According to the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker, he is putting everything in God’s hand to provide him with a ‘make sense’ wife.

He further added that he hates it when women tries to use lies and false agenda just to be with him.

In his words:

“If God say make I marry, I will marry. Na God dey do all, me I just dey follow. I don’t hate nobody, I just don’t like it when they used lies and agendas”

Watch the video below: