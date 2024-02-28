Fast-rising Nollywood actress Angel Unigwe has suffered heavy criticism from some of her fans after sharing some revealing photos of herself on Instagram.

The photos captured the movie star in a skimpy bikini, were posted on her page with a snail caption.

Some fans reacted negatively to the post, criticising Angel Unigwe for posting such offensive photos on social media.

While some urged her to stop sharing such sensual images, others warned her that doing so could eventually ruin her career.

The beautiful actress was cautioned in one of the mentioned comments by fans to exercise greater caution and consideration when posting on social media, as it could damage her promising acting career.

Another comment was made that the actress was setting a bad example for young people and that her senior colleagues in Nollywood did not go through that route to get attention.

See the photo she shared below: