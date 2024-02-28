Nigerian celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut has stirred reactions on social media as he announces a giveaway plan for oloshos'(prostitutes).

The renowned influencer took to Instagram and revealed that he will credit the bank account of anybody who’s into prostitution (olosho) or that’s done it before.

Tunde Ednut specified that the giveaway is only those who are prostitute that should drop their bank account numbers for it to be credited.

He wrote; “If you be ashawo, you don do olosho before, paste your aza make we bless you. Only ashawo ooo! Paste AZA respectfully…”

Women trooped to his comment section and claimed to fall under the category while men asked if the giveaway could also extend to them

See the post:

Check out reactions trailing his statement below:

bingogeneral_ commented; One of my guy serious babe don drop akant make I tag my guy ?

_a.r.i.k.e_1; So everybody na Oloshi/ Ashawo now??😂😂💔

bianozbeat; Just came online and saw this. So everybody na olosho? Damn it . Been moving with the wrong gang 😂😂

officialmccasino; Bross Abeg is open for Ashawo boyz? Cos I fit start d work today

2nitdontee; Those wey paste AZA are not ash, na those wey no paste be d real ash !! 😢

bobieekosiso; Omo I be confirm Ashawoo since primary sch abeg make I drop my account