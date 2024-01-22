Popular Nigerian influencer, Tunde Ednut moans following a birthday wish from Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Obi had took to the micro blogging platform Twitter to extended birthday greetings to Tunde Ednut, applauding him for using his influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other talents in the entertainment industry.

Peter Obi wrote:

“I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday.

“Despite his relatively young age, he has leveraged his internet expertise and influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creative artists into the spotlight.

“This has significantly expanded Nigeria’s creative output, which serves as a crucial source of foreign exchange for our country.”

In response, Tunde Ednut expressed his gratitude on his Instagram account, clarifying that he is not a blogger; even though this is not the first time he has corrected the notion about his craft.

He said:

“This is huge for me, wow I am very honoured sir, wow, Thank you, but sir I am not a blogger sir, I am an entertainer sir.”