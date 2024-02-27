Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Carolyna Hutchings has had a word of advise for ladies who are willing to stay in a relationship because of a man’s wealth.

During a recent interview on YNaija with media personality, Stephanie Coker, the actress talked about ladies who because of love and money, decide to remain in a relationship, claiming it’s nobody’s business.

Stephanie Coker, on her part, noted that some ladies say they prefer to cry in a Range Rover than cry in a Keke Napep (Tricycle).

In response, Carolyna Hutchings stated that unless the Rolls Royce and Range Rover these ladies are crying in are in their names, they are crying a cheap cry.

See netizens reactions below:

Chi Sandra stated: “True sha But AC so still blow me”

WildChild said: “Understanding girlfriends don collect stray”

The village boy wrote: “You can tell who is from a rich background from how they are moved by money and material things”

Brutalbuzz penned: “Gold diggers coner, wetin God go judge plenty sha, tufyakwa🙄”

Watch her speak below: