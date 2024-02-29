In honor of the Nigerian musician, March 2nd has been declared “Burna Boy’s Day” in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.

This was written on a document signed by Councilwoman Ruthzee Louijeune of the Boston City Council. According to the letter, Burna Boy received recognition for his “performances and advocacy works.”

The document read inter alia: “Boston’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating culture and diversity is evident in the range of cultural events, festivals, and community initiatives that showcase the city’s multicultural landscape and: