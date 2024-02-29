Popular Nigerian comedian and show promoter, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has claimed that Grammy award-winner Burna Boy rejected a whopping N1 billion to perform at a concert organised by him and some investors in Warri, Delta State.

Mr Jollof said he had reached out to Burna Boy with an offer of $1 million (N1.3 billion) but his team turned it down claiming the offer was well below what the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker charges.

The comedian disclosed this in a recent Instagram post.

In his words:

“Me and some investors reached out to Burna Boy’s team for a concert in Delta State for One Million US Dollars (1.3 billion Naira today’s rate). Guess what? They said it’s too small.

“Burna Boy no dey Nigeria lane again oo because we didn’t utilise him enough before he was exported to global music market. No jokes.”

See post below:

