Popular footballer, Victor Osimhen has warmed hearts with his recent act of generosity towards a young boy who was imitating him in a viral video.

The story began when a video of a young boy wearing a Nigerian jersey with Osimhen’s number and a mask, similar to the one Osimhen wears on the pitch, went viral on social media.

The boy, who was even called “Osimhen” by people in the background, quickly captured the attention of the Super Eagles star.

Touched by the video, Osimhen reached out to blogger Tunde Ednut, seeking help in finding the young fan.

With the assistance of content creator Eriq Morak, a search was initiated, and the boy was eventually located in Ivory Coast.

“I initially thought this little man was Nigerian. You won’t believe we found him in Ivory Coast.

@eriqmorak found him. He lives in Ivory Coast. I couldn’t see his message, so he reached out to @ogb recently_ and OGB messaged me. I spoke to the family briefly to make sure it was the boy”, Tunde Ednut wrote.

Demonstrating his incredible generosity, Victor Osimhen surprised the little boy with a gift of N2.5 million.

The boy’s family, overwhelmed with gratitude, expressed their thanks to Osimhen in a video message.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Zazu dey, hunger no dey” – Portable shares rice, spaghetti, semovita, noodles, etc. with residents amid hardship