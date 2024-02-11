Pretty Mike, a Nigerian socialite and businessman, made a grand entrance at the wedding of fashion designer Veekee James.

Over the years, the socialite has become well-known for her unusual entrances to celebrity weddings.

In online videos, Pretty Mike was seen arriving at Veekee James’ white wedding with an entourage of men and women dressed in black.

Taking to his Instagram page, explaining the meaning behind the appearance, Pretty Mike noted how we are in a dark time.

According to him, he loves to face the squares on and one thing is sure for him, he isn’t going to let anyone or anybody hold him back.

Pretty Mike, however, made it known that he is living life to the fullest as he teased his upcoming movie.

“We are in dark times, well as for me. I like to face them square on. One thing is for sure, I’m not going to let anyone or anybody hold me back. We living this life to the fullest”.