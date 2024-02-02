Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli is still beaming with joy after her son, Tobe Oboli, got engaged to his girlfriend, Marelle.

Recall that two days ago, the proud mother shared the exciting news with sweet photos.

She has now posted a beautiful video on Instagram showing the special moment.

In the video, Tobe went down on one knee in front of a surprised and overjoyed Marelle. Marelle gasps happily, before saying “yes” with a big smile.

The video ends with the couple kissing and hugging tightly, their happiness clear for all to see.

Sharing the video, Omoni Oboli revealed that she and her husband raised a fine gentleman and he found a perfect bride.

The filmmaker showered them with blessings and wishes them all the best. She’s super excited to be the “happiest mother of the groom” and can’t wait for the wedding.

In her words;

“I’m crying 🥹🥹🥹 we raised a fine gentleman and he found himself the perfect bride! 💝💝💝

We couldn’t be happier for you @tobeoboli @marelle.b 😍😍😍 We are all rooting for your love story. May God bless you both and cause His face to shine upon you. May you be blessed with things money can buy and things money cannot buy. I look forward to being the happiest mother of the groom 🎉🎉🎉

Thank you @bozdiamonds my baby girl Marelle got exactly what she wanted 💍 💎 😍

Thank you all for the outpouring of love ❤️🙏🏾 Marelle didn’t know she’s marrying a whole country 😂 We love you all ❤️”

See below;

