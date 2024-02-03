Popularrelationship coach, Blessing Okoro , popularly known as Blessing CEO has revealed the specific job roles a man should be doing in a relationship.

Blessing Okoro made this known during a recent interview with Arise TV.

When asked about the roles of a man and a woman in a relationship, she revealed that women were meant and created to enjoy.

She further went on to allude to the Bible story when Eve was created in the Garden of Eden. She

revealed that even God had created Eve with the intention of enjoyment, hence why she had come after everything had been created. She also went on to state that a man’s only mission in life is to make money for a woman.

In her own words, she says,

“what would a man be doing with his life if not making a woman happy and making money for that woman?”

When the host further seek for her opinion about women who also make their own money, the controversial therapist agreed that women should also make their own money, but that a woman’s money should always be plan B, while the man’s money should always be plan A.

She emphasized on the fact that a woman’s money should only come into play if the man is not responsible.