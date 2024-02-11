Female corper creates a stir by revealing where she is serving while flaunting the delectable gifts she received from her place of primary assignment.

The corper mimmie_a.d took to Tiktok to display all of the gifts she had ever received while serving at the establishment to which she was assigned by NYSC.

The video reel she shared showed that she received a wide range of mouthwatering packages such as groundnut oil, bag of rice, cakes, more cakes, powdered chocolate, wine, and ice cream amongst others.

She stated that some of the packages were to calm her nerves following a stressful day at work.

Netizens were agog, bursting with question as to where she is serving so they can try applying.

One user, Horma said: “Please where u serving”

Mimmie_a.d answered: “Loll VI😂”

seunfunmigirl1 stated: “Hello,please where do you work so I can apply”

Mimmie_a.d replied: “No more space ooo😂”

Ovokeroh remarked: “Una dey enjoy for this Nysc 🤣😭”

