During her NYSC service, a woman recalls meeting her intended Mr. Right in camp and immediately falling in love.

She apologized and posted this on her Twitter account, @OreoTheCookie, after offending those who had succeeded in finding love during the three-week service.

She said that the young man had made her week by getting her coffee every morning and dinner every evening.

She has remained up every morning to hear him read his news as a sign of her love for him.

In her words;

“Camp love is real asf. Used to banter people doing love love meanwhile this boy has made most of my days this week🤡. I left my SAED today to join his own so we could be together 😭💀💀

He buys me coffee in the mornings (because it’s always cold), buys me dinner every night and we spend social nights together. I even stayed awake during morning parade so I could hear him read the news 😭😭”

Many Netizens have encouraged this budding romance and wished them only the best.

