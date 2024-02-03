A well-known business analyst Official-Gege has disclosed why Davido winning Grammy is better than Nigeria winning AFCON

Even though he acknowledged that Super Eagles fans are extremely excited about their team’s chances of winning the AFCON, he said that an Afrobeat superstar’s Grammy victory represents a far greater accomplishment for Nigeria than the Super Eagles’ chances of winning the tournament.

He went on to state his reason for his statement.He expressed in a video that a Super Eagles win the AFCON is more of a Nigerian win versus Africa while Davido winning a Grammy is more of an African versus the whole world win.

He revealed that while Davido’s win is a much bigger win because it’s a win for Africa, Nigerian win is more of just a country win.