Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actress, explained in a recent video why he has been glowing ever since he married his wife Tiwi.

Soma, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, shared a video on his Instagram story anticipating Valentine’s Day with his fellow “taken” colleagues.

Amongst them is Kunle Remi, who recently got married to his wife and Femi Otedola’s niece, Tiwi.

Soma turned the camera to him and noted that Kunle Remi seemed to be glowing ever since he got married. In response, Kunle Remi said it is the glory of God. He added that he is sucking the breasts that God gave him.

The actor further stressed the importance of sucking breasts but warned Soma that he is not allowed until he is legal.

Check out netizens reactions;

Sim said: “That’s what happens when you marry a virgin as a wife, you’ll glow on virgin oil.”

Rita Sunshine wrote: “The two couple fit each other. Their wedding videos are evidence of what is happening in marriage. He married a perfect match.”

Nigerian penned: “Na breast milk treatment.”

Henry O stated: “When you marry the right person, you glow effortlessly. Not because of what you eat but the peace of mind that comes with it. I am happy for Kunle Remi and the wife. I wish them the best.”

WATCH VIDEO: