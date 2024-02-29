Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Omolalomi couldn’t contain his joy after meeting Kanayo O Kanayo.

In the video shared, Portable who was dressed like a boxer had an hilarious conversation with Kanayo O Kanayo and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Speaking, the ‘Zazuu’ crooner avowed that if one doesn’t do ritual, he would die and if one does ritual, he would still die, so the best option is to do ritual and enjoy life before death comes knocking.

Kanayo O Kanayo who was amused by Portable’s statement couldn’t but laugh.

Sharing the video, Kanayo wrote:

“Guess who I just met. FINALLY. Something will happen tonight

@portablebaeby

AND my bro

@ninolowo.”

@arabpope wrote: “If you’re suffering from High blood pressure.. Take either ZAZZU or INDABOSKI.. morning and evening for 3 days.. And you’ll be ok..”

_my_king_011 wrote: “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️… The love they have for kok ..even Yoruba 😂😂😂…♥️♥️♥️.. kok is the most popular man in imo state ..”

kingpinarts_ wrote: “Portable don m@d before, nothing una fit tell me, chaii, we just love him ♥️ 😂😂😂😂.”