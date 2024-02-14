Rosy Meurer, a Nollywood actress, is excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her husband, Olakunle Churchill, today.

The actress posted a video of herself and her spouse having fun together on her Instagram page.

She asserted that everyday is Valentine’s day with him, pointing out that she would choose him over and over again in a heartbeat.

In a follow-up post, Rosy Meurer sent love to all her followers because Valentine’s day is all about love.

Her words: “Everyday is Valentine’s Day with you. 🌹I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over.. without pause, without doubt, in a heart beat I’ll keep choosing you. Thank you for being you and for being mine. 😍🥰😘💜 I LOVE YOU @olakunlechurchill 💜”

“Valentine’s Day is all about love, so I’m sending some of mine to you all. 💜🌹 #QUEENOFALLQUEENS👑”

See netizens comments below:

aderonke3245 wrote: “So much Sauce😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥love dey sweet shaa🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️😍☺️😘😊💐🥂🍾”

trulygraced said: “I refuse to be choked today!!!!!!! I’ve made my own choice and it is to breaffffff”

queengel_ibk penned: “All we are saying let the singles breathe 😂😂”

precioussomlious stated: “One man’s to food is another man’s poison, hold am tight jare”

