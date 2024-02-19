A female fan of Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa has expressed her immense admiration for her comedic talent.

Taking to Instagram, the fans identified as kaynafruitsandmore, claimed that the movie star is the only celebrity who has made her laugh continuously for a remarkable three hours.

The fan suggested that Ekene Umenwa ‘s ability to deliver laughter for such an extended duration demonstrates her exceptional and “peak” talent.

“@ekene_umenwa is the only celeb that gave me premium laughter for three good hours!!! I mean 3hrs.

That’s to say she has no limit to giving you back to back laughter 3hrs still amazes me Like guys this is talent at its peak”

