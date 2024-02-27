A Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as Ade_se_wa3, recently shared the news of her giving birth to twins, sparking a range of reactions online.

Before giving birth, Ade_se_wa3 had posted a video on TikTok showing her big baby bump. People who saw the video were surprised and worried.

When the Nigerian lady shared the news about her twins, some people online congratulated her and wished her well.

Others talked about how difficult it must have been to carry such a big baby bump. They said that she deserved a push gift.

@Olajide Mayowa Meyeyin remarked: “Mama twins. You still dey do shakara with this your heavy load, congratulations dearly I’m happy for you.”

@morenikeji719 said: “Congratulations. I also want twins but the stomach de fear me.”

@KOLEX commented: “Congratulations to me, my wife just gave birth to triplets.”

@oluwa-bukolami remarked: “I can’t be the only one that got scared when I saw the stomach. Congrats mama.”

@That lipgloss girl said: “You deserve a push present.”

@2donSlimani said: “I no sure say I go live with my wife if she get belle…..e dey fear me as I dey see am like say e go burst.”

@CINDY said: “You try ooo. You no fear. See me dey fear. Congratulations.”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“You wey get belle for person husband” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Judy Austin over sermon to young ladies