Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dragged his colleague, Judy Austin to filth following her recent advice to young ladies who are living wayward lifestyles.

Recall that the thespian joined Yul during his service on Sunday.

In a viral video, the movie star issued a strong advice to young ladies who are living wayward lifestyles in schools.

Judy talked about how some young women prioritize having relationships or chasing after romantic partners over their academic work.



She believes that their primary attention should be on completing their studies rather than pursuing romantic relationships.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu accused Judy Austin of hypocrisy.

He believes she has no moral authority to advise young ladies to focus on their studies and avoid “wayward lifestyles” when she herself is romantically involved with a married man.

The controversial actor suggested that Judy Austin should examine her own choices and current situation before presuming to give advice to others.

He questioned how Judy and Yul can be spiritual leaders while their relationship status contradicts traditional values of marriage.

In his words;

“Judy, you no fit give Wetin you no have. Advising ladies to stop living Wayw*rd Lifestyle when you are currently with Queen MAY #Husband is the height of MORAL and spiritual Bankr*ptcy. Before you advice Naija ladies to leave Man and focus on their studies, look at yourself in the MIRROR of Truth, have you left Queen MAY Husband? You can not be living together with another woman HUSBAND, (YUL), and still be advising ladies to focus on their studies and not men. Wait, and some Ladies are calling both of you their spiritual leader?”

