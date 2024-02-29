Yvonne Godswill, a former reality TV star, has criticized skit maker, Lord Lamba over his recent actions following Queen Mercy Atang’s engagement announcement.

Recall that after Queen announced her engagement, Lamba publicly acknowledged that he is indeed Queen’s baby daddy.

Reacting to this, Yvonne Godswill slammed Lord Lamba, disclosing that She finds his actions not just immature but deliberately malicious.

“Not the passport page😅 🤡… a clear representation of gaslighting+witchcraf” she wrote.

A follower replied; “Honestly, couldn’t even post the daughter on her birthday after doing a photoshoot with her but suddenly remembered he’s a Dad today”

In response, Yvonne criticized the comedian for not acknowledging his child on her birthday or other occasions but suddenly using her photo now that her mother has gotten engaged.

“Dyg? like he hasn’t acknowledged or posted her on or before her birthday, all of a sudden you’re posting her the same day your daughter’s mum gets engaged. Not just a clown, an entire circus lol” she wrote.

