Cynthia Morgan, a Nigerian singer and rapper now known by her stage name Madrina, has taken shot at her colleague Paul Okoye for pulling away from her.

Paul Okoye said in a live Instagram session that Cynthia Morgan was his brother’s artist, not his own.

He noted how both of them had gone their separate ways, yet she was still on their necks. He went on to wish her a quick recovery.

“Cynthia Morgan, she is not my artiste. She was never my artiste. She was my elder brother’s artiste. They have gone their different ways. Na she sabi. I wish her to get well soon.”

Cynthia, who isn’t one to take a dig slightly, slammed him for distancing himself from her. She questioned if she was sick that the singer was wishing her a quick recovery as she blasted him for his audacity to talk down on her.

Madrina reminded him that he still owed her for the feature she did for him and his then-girlfriend, while he was still married to his now ex-wife, Anita Okoye. Cynthia is indirectly implying that Paul had been cheating on his wife. It wouldn’t be surprising as his ex-wife had also said he had cheated on her with their maid during their divorce.

“You think you can talk @iamkingrudy you wish me get well soon, me and you who they sick?

Remember you still owe me for the feature I did for you and your girlfriend who was also your artiste in 2016?

And I believe you were still married at the time? Mind yourself Paul, mind yourself”.