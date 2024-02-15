Famous Nigerian business magnate Olakunle Churchill wrote a heartfelt letter to his actress wife Rosy Meurer on her birthday.

The couple, who recently shared a romantic Valentine’s Day moment together, celebrated the birthday with posts on their separate Instagram accounts.

Olakunle Churchill said that his wife was the most important and radiant part of his life.

He beseeched her to never stop shining and showered her in prayers.

He wrote: “@rosymeurer You’re the greatest part of every day, and brightest part of this life. Don’t ever stop shining my love. As we celebrate your birthday, I give thanks to God for placing you in my life. May your day be filled with joy, reflection, and hope for the year ahead, and may He continue to bless you and watch over you all the days of your life. Happy birthday my Love.”