Nollywood filmmaker, Uche Nancy has gifted herself a mansion and a brand new car on her 50th birthday.

The good news was shared by the movie star.

In an Instagram post, Uche Nancy posted a video of her beautiful mansion and car.

“A LITTLE GIFT FOR MY SELF AT MY 50TH BIRTHDAY

HOUSE AND A CAR

HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY” she captioned it.

Celebrating her birthday, Uche thanked God for guiding her throughout her journey, acknowledging both good and challenging times.

She also appreciated the support she received from family, friends, and fans, mentioning their prayers and blessings

In her words;

“HAPPY 50TH GOLDEN JUBILEE BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🎂🍾 💃💃💃💃💃 IT HAS BEEN GOD ALL THE WAY. THROUGH THICK AND THIN; GOD IS FAITHFUL. YOUR PRAYERS IS ALL I NEED IN GOOD HEALTH AND MORE OF GOD BLESSINGS IN MY LIFE. INDEED WHAT GOD CANNTOT DO DOES NOT EXIST.

I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE WHO HAVE BEEN PART OF THIS JOURNEY WITH ME, MY FAMILY; MY FRIENDS AND MY FANS; GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU IMMENSELY. THIS YEAR BIRTHDAY IS VERY SPECIAL TO ME AND I WANT TO USE THIS MEDIUM AND SUPPORT AS MANY AS MY SPIRIT WILL DIRECT ME. IF YOU WANT TO BE PART OF IT; HERE IS MY DETAILS :

NNEBE UCHE NANCY

0450791315 GTBANK

THANK YOU MY PEOPLE AND REMAIN BLESSED FOR ALWAYS SUPPORTING UCHE NANCY PRODUCTIONS❤️❤️”

See below;

