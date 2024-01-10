Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, has called out his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, over outrageous conditions for her to stay with him.

It would be recalled that months ago, the Afrobeats superstar’s personal aide, had a public fall out with his wife, Sheila, has he accused her of infidelity and emotional blackmail.

Taking to his Instagram page Israel DMW revealed his wife was demanding a 10 million naira property in her name as a condition for her to stay.

He questioned if he should kill himself to get such property for her as he does not come from an affluent background.

He stated how some ladies cannot even take pictures in their parents rented houses because of how unkept it is but yet pressure their boyfriends and husbands got nothing.

He said:

“I am never from a rich home at all. I had history of being a bus conductor and a block career to survive. I don’t compete with people. I usually cut my coats according to my sizes. I should buy a 10m property as a condition for you stay. Make I kill myself?

Some ladies can’t even take pictures in their rented parents’ houses, because of the high rate of dirtyness, but they will now be pressuring their boyfriends and husbands for nothing. What they endured with their parents ooh”.