A recent post by a Nigerian man identified as Azolike Nonso Afamefuna has sparked outrage online, overshadowing the recent appointment of Adaora Umeoji as the first female CEO of Zenith Bank.

Azolike took to Facebook to express his disapproval of Umeoji’s leadership, but for an unacceptable reason – her appearance.

The man resorted to derogatory and sexist remarks, suggesting Adaora Umeoji ‘s looks disqualify her and the bank itself from being taken seriously.

According to him, she looks like a hook up girl

“Adaora Umeoji, the woman appointed as Zenith Bank pic first female CEO look like a hook up girl. I will NEVER take that bank seriously again” he wrote.

Afamefuna’s comments have been widely condemned by social media users.

Many have criticized him for being sexist and unprofessional, judging a professional on appearance rather than qualifications.

One Amara wrote; ,“Every girl that is successful is doing hook-up according to Nigerian men. “

Obi Osele wrote: “Why must you judge people by their appearance? You really need to grow.”

Verified Homie wrote; “Guys are really intimidated by successful women.”

Ayomide wrote; “If that one decides to sue him now, they’ll say she’s oppressing him because she has money. Some people just don’t get sense.”

King wrote; “ I love Igbo people but why are they always the first to speak ill about their own? Stereotyping a successful woman because of her skin color.”

See the post below;