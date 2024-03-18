Chef Derin, boyfriend of Big Brother Naija star Saskay, has taken to social media to address allegations circulating online about his past relationship.

The controversy began with a Twitter user accusing Chef Derin of using and discarding a previous girlfriend before pursuing Saskay for fame.

The user also referenced leaked chats supposedly revealing Chef Derin’s dissatisfaction with his current relationship.

“God will punish you for what you did to me friend, how you used her, fucked up her life and dumped her for Saskay Olorun you will never see good in your life. Look at how you’ve disgraced yourself, you dumped my friend for the fame now you’ve gotten it yet you’re not” she wrote.

While Chef Derin usually avoids airing his personal life online and responding to negativity, the seriousness of the accusations compels him to address them. He vehemently denies breaking up with anyone and insists the leaked chats are fabricated.

Chef Derin recounts experiencing emotional difficulties in May 2023 due to problems with his ex-girlfriend. During this vulnerable time, someone named Oreofe reached out to him on Twitter and they became friends. Oreofe allegedly noticed his depression and offered support.

However, Chef Derin accuses Oreofe of manipulating him. He claims she created fake social media accounts to portray herself as someone who had moved on from a past relationship.

Chef Derin alleges Oreofe fed him false information about his ex-girlfriend “Funmi” to damage their bond, all while offering him emotional support.

Around October 2023, Chef Derin claims to have discovered the truth about Oreofe and ended contact with her.

During this same period, he connected with Saskay, who is aware of his past experiences. Chef Derin suggests that Oreofe and her associates have been trying to damage his reputation ever since.

Chef Derin even claims to have apologized to his ex-girlfriend Funmi after realizing he was misled by Oreofe’s manipulation.

He concludes his statement by emphasizing his respect for his girlfriend Saskay and her brand as his reason for responding to the online accusations.

He wrote;

“Never been the type to put my business online or respond to trolls but since you guys have decided to go low I’d go lower. I Never dumped any one and I can tell you for a fact that all those chats are fake.

Sometime last year may I had a serious issue with my ex. Same period Oreofe reached out to me via Twitter. We became friends, she noticed I was battling depression because I wasn’t over my ex and we were trying to work things out. She created a burner account on snap and iG. Only to tell me all sort of things about her, this is someone she has never met before or seen Her entire life.

She manipulated me Into believing she has moved on and even went as far as telling me the new guy she was dating knowing fully well how vulnerable I am. That same period I met @_OT__ she also stood there for me during my heart break. Oreofe was feeding me with false information for 3 months because she wanted to date me.

Telling me things to damage me And at the same time she gives me a shoulder to cry on. When everything unfolded around October I had to cut her off. Same period I met Saskay and we started talking.

She’s very much aware of everything I had gone through. Ever since then Oreofe & her friends has been a roll to drag me down the dirt. I even had to call my ex Funmi to apologize because I hated her for months because I felt like didn’t deserve to be treated that way.

It’s actually way too deeper than this, but I just need y’all to know I respect my girlfriend so much and her brand that’s why I’m responding.”

See below;

