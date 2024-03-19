Gospel monster and singer, Theophilus Sunday is engaged.

The good news was shared by the music star via his Instagram page.

In his post, Theophilus Sunday shared photos of himself and fiancee adorned in white attire for their pre-wedding photo shoot.

Theophilus Sunday introduced his soon-to-be wife as he announces that they are engaged.

“As it pleases the Lord! @itsashleewhite,” he simply wrote.

This news comes just few weeks after another prominent gospel singer, Moses Bliss, tied the knot with his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn.

Congratulations pour in for Minister Theophilus as fans eagerly await further details about his upcoming nuptials.

Theophilus was born on May 9th, 1987, and he is known by the nickname “One Spirit”.

His music is described as having a distinctive anointing, which is a way of saying it has a powerful spiritual quality.

Congratulations to him.

See his post below;

