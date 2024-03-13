Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, is making headlines for his philanthropic efforts during Ramadan.

The male barbie, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, announced on his Instagram page that he will be providing free meals to 500 people daily throughout the holy month.

This act of generosity comes amidst Ramadan, which began on March 11th, 2024, and is expected to end on April 9th. Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan by fasting from dawn to dusk.

Taking to his Instagram page to share good news, Bobrisky stated that his intention to “continue to ignore trolls and keep doing me.”

“It’s Ramadan guys, I’m gonna be feeding 500 souls daily for 30th days Like have always say i will continue to ignore trolls and keep doing me”.

” Only ALLAH has the right to judge bob . Watch my instagram story everyday to see how we feed 500 souls everyday for 30 DAYS”. He wrote.

The announcement has been met with mostly positive reactions on social media. Many users praised Bobrisky’s kind gesture, with some commenting on his “pure heart” and “giving spirit.”

However, some people still criticized him due to his lifestyle.

j.ay.bee said, “May your pocket never run dry as you keep helping others”.

simply_haseena2 said, “It’s giving clear classy girl in expensive classy abaya 🔥❤❤😌”.

mutehot said, “God forbid bad thing I no fit chop ur food 😂”.

_ayum.yum said, “Bobriskyyy you exude class and opulence! Your beauty is simply breathtaking, and your dress adds an extra touch of luxury to your already elegant presence. You effortlessly embody the essence of sophistication and richness. You are a true epitome of class and refinement. 🫡💁🏽‍♀️”.

elizabethjoseph_ajiyat said, “Biggest Mummy of Lagos 🙌”.

f.a.s.h.t said, “Make we no lie, Bob has a really pure heart 😍”.

This isn’t the first time Bobrisky has made headlines for his charitable endeavors.

Despite his controversial reputation, it appears Bobrisky is set to use his platform to give back to the community throughout Ramadan.

