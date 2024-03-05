Professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez have sparked marriage rumors following a social media post.

The pair met in 2016 when Rodriguez was a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Their chance encounter blossomed into love, and they have been building a life together ever since.

The couple has been dating for over seven years and are parents to five children.

On March 3, 2024, Rodriguez shared an Instagram story, hinting at a “significant announcement” scheduled for March 5, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The post included an image resembling a wedding invitation.

While some fans interpret the post as a wedding announcement, there is no official confirmation from Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend. Previous rumors of their marriage in January 2023 were proven false.

