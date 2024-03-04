Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala is of the opinion that her senior colleague, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu wouldn’t have died if his adopted daughter, Jasmine was still the one taking care of him.

She revealed this hours after the news of the actor’s death went viral.

In an Instagram post, Doris Ogala pointed out that that Mr Ibu wouldn’t have died if his family didn’t stop Jasmine, who genuinely cares for him, from taking of him.

She went on to console the content creator for her loss.

“HONESTLY IM BROKEN..IF JASMINE WAS STILL THERE IBU WOULD NOT DIE.. I CAN TELL YOU THIS FOR FREE. MY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE

@ladyjasminec you will be fine baby. I

KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU. YOU TRIED. THEY PUSHED YOU AWAY. YET WAS STILL USING U.. GOD KNOWS THE BEST.” She wrote.

In another post, Doris accused Late Mr Ibu’s family of not caring for him.

According to her, they were after his money and didn’t show him love while he was alive.

Doris revealed that Jasmine was the only person who genuinely cared for him.

She wrote;

“THIS PEOPLE PLAYED WITH IBU’S LIFE. THEY WHERE AFTER MONEY AND DID NOT

CARE FOR HIM. YOU PEOPLE NEVER

SHOWED HIM REAL LOVE. MAD PEOPLE AROUND HIM.

THE ONLY PERSON THAT SHOWED MR IBU TRUE LOVE WAS JASMINE. I DONT CARE WHAT ANYONE SAYS ABOUT HER..SAW THROUGH ALL OF THEM. I WAS THERE..

Mad people. OYA NAW FINALLY U PEOPLE GOT WHAT YOU WANTED.. AHHH NO BODY SHOULD TELL ME. ALLOW THE DEAD REST.. DID THEY ALLOW HIM

PEACE.. I KNOW I WHAT I WITNESSED.. IM SO

PISSED.. YOU PEOPLE WILL HAVE ME TO CONTEND

WITH FOR A LONG TIME. KAI♥♥♥♥. NOT BODY SHOULD SHUT ME UP.. MAD PEOPLE.”

See below;



