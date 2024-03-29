Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel has shared a message on social media about the importance of respecting your family, even if you become more successful than them.

In his message, the singer revealed that even if you make more money than your older brother or sister, you should still respect them and listen to their advice.

Sharing a personal story, Kizz Daniel revealed that even though he bought a Rolls Royce, he allowed his older brother drive it first because of the respect he has for them.

He also take advice from him when need be.

According to him, his older brother is wiser and has more experience, so he values their opinion.

Kizz Daniel also said that success shouldn’t lead to arguments or jealousy within your family.

He finished by saying that if you achieve something great, you should help your family members succeed too.

In his words;

“ Even if you make money more than your big brother , do not try to take his place when it comes to decision making . Give his respect “

“ When I bought my first Rolls Royce , my brother was the first person to drive it , I was excited but then I had to give him the respect and honor of doing it . He is my big brother and no matter what I have , I respect him more . If he says No to something I’ll not do it . I believe he is more experienced and smarter . He is older too and I respect him “

Each family has one person who can change their story , it must not always be the first born , if you succeed to make more money , don’t become rude and try to be the one to take decisions. There is a kind of frustration and jealousy you put into them . Take it easy and give them their respect . Try to lift them.”

