Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr brought joy to the Orimolade Ifako community in Lagos State by donating a borehole, providing them with a reliable source of clean water.

This initiative is part of her “E Dey Rush” campaign, launched last year to celebrate her hit song “Rush” and focus on giving back to communities.

Partnering with Hope Spring Water and Mavin Records, Ayra Starr made this impactful project a reality.

The borehole installation by Ayra Starr will significantly improve the lives of residents in Orimolade Ifako, who previously struggled with access to clean water.

Ayra Starr expressed her motivation on social media, stating, “Started ‘E Dey Rush’ campaign last year to provide clean and safe water to communities. I’m grateful for the partnership of @hopespringwater and @mavinrecords to make this happen. Everyone deserves good water.”

The borehole installation was met with immense gratitude from the Orimolade Ifako residents, who were seen celebrating in the announcement video.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“Are you going to allow what happened to Mohbad, happen to us” Mohbad’s wife cries out to Nigerians, addresses her father-in-law (Video)