Nigerian filmmaker, Alex Kleanson has penned a sweet note to his actress wife, Ekene Umenwa on International Women’s Day.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor described his wife as his “queen” and the “most beautiful woman on earth.”

He also highlights her positive qualities like being hardworking and prayerful.

Alex Kleanson added that Ekene Umenwa is a gift, not just to him but to the world.

He wrote;

“On this day of International women’s day, I

celebrate you my queen, the most beautiful woman on earth, very hardworking and prayerful. You a gift to the world and I tell you today my wife heaven and earth will celebrate you. I love you my sweetheart.

@ekene_umenwa”

See below;

