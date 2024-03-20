A social media post by Ossai Ovie Success, a former Delta State government official, has sparked a debate about public displays of affection (PDA) between Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday and his fiancé, Ashley white.

The politician, who served as Special Assistant on Media to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, took to social media to criticize pre-wedding photos featuring Sunday holding his fiancee’s waist.

In a strongly worded statement, blogger labeled the act “immoral” and “against the body of Christ.”

He further argued that it goes against traditional values and represents a form of immorality within Christianity.

Ossai Ovie Success urged Theophilus Sunday to seek forgiveness from God for this action.

He wrote;

“Dear Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday, Holding your fiancé waist is an immoral act

This is against the body of Christ.

Holding a woman waist that is not your wife is a taboo traditionally and an immoral act in Christianity.

As a minister of God, you are passing immorality to the world with this kind of photo.

God is not happy with you right now because holding a woman waist that is not your wife is same thing as having canal knowledge of her.

Look at her waist, see the positioning and also look at what makes you a man.

You will understand what I am saying.

This is wrong in all ramifications.

If you are seeing this post , kindly go on your kneel and ask our God for forgiveness.

Ossai Ovie Success”

The statement has divided social media users. Some agree with Success, suggesting such displays are inappropriate for someone in a religious position.

Others have criticized the harsh tone of the statement, arguing that a simple hug or holding hands is a harmless way for a couple to express affection.

Theophilus Sunday is yet to publicly respond to the controversy.

See below:

ALSO READ:“If you see me drive by…” Skit Maker, Soso shares excitement as she acquires new Lexus Rx350 (Video)