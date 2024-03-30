A Nigerian man has made a shocking allegation against Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her senior colleague, Nathaniel Bassey.

Recall that the singer and her husband has kept their newborn child relatively private since welcoming him in December 2023.

However, the couple finally unveiled his face yesterday.

Reacting to this, a man identified as Okoronkwo Ejike claimed that Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed’s baby shares a resemblance to Nathaniel Bassey.

“This is the true face of Mercy Chinwo’s child she was hiding after giving birth But the truth is that this little baby looks exactly like Singer Nathaniel Bassey.

Nothing anybody wan reason me oh, this child is Nathaniel Bassey’s baby, just maybe there was a secret away match that occured otherwise how can we make emperical sense of this” he wrote.

Ejike’s accusation has been met with criticism by many Netizens. Many commented that Ejike is simply seeking attention and that the resemblance is purely coincidental.

Some urged Mercy Chinwo to arrest the man and sue him to court for defamation of character.

Others urged Ejike to “let the woman enjoy her motherhood in peace.

However, some users entertained the speculation.”I see a bit of resemblance, though,” commented Blessing Opara. “Maybe it’s just the angle of the photo.”

See the post below;

ALSO READ:“Your wife should focus on caring for her kids at home,not looking for deals” Twitter Critic, Mr unwise calls out Kizz Daniel as wife bags new deal