Nigerian filmmaker, Ugezu.J. Ugezu expressed his displeasure after Bobrisky won the “Best Dressed Female” award.

Recall that Bob received the award at the recent premiere of “Jakaju: Beast of Two Worlds.” The star-studded event, held on March 24th at Lekki’s Circle Mall.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie expressed his disapproval on social media, questioning the decision-makers.

According to Ugezu.J. Ugezu, awarding the prize to Bobrisky, someone assigned male at birth disregards the efforts of women who dedicate themselves to fashion.

He questioned the decision-making process behind the award.

In his words;

“So many people have lost it. HOW CAN A MAN WIN THE PRICE FOR “THE BEST DRESSED FEMALE” IN AN EVENT ORGANIZED BY HUMAN BEINGS? Is this sincerely not a slap on the faces of our women who are working hard

everyday to be the best of themselves?

Sometimes, I pause and ponder, where are we headed in this country?

No be government do this one oooo Nawa we dey mumu dey insult our country “

