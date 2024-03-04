Popular Nigerian comedian, Broda Shaggi, whose real name is Samuel Animashaun Perry, has shared his thoughts on marriage and wedding.

He revealed this in a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo.

Broda Shaggi made it clear that he prefers a simple wedding ceremony, even if he decides to get married in the future.

According to him, he isn’t a fan of big weddings and would prefer a more private ceremony.

He said, “I am not a fan of big weddings. Even if I’m going to get married, I’m not a fan of big weddings.”

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, I keep personal life out of social media space. Because my personal life is very important to me, and I just want to protect it.”

Despite his preference for a low-key wedding, Broda Shaggi expressed his belief in love, commitment, and family. He said, “But I believe in love. I believe in one-man-one-woman type of love. I believe in family. I believe in raising my own kids.”

While Broda Shaggi has no immediate plans for a wedding, he did emphasize the importance of taking things slow.

He advised against rushing into marriage, saying, “I’m going to have my own family by God’s grace but not very soon. There’s nothing like getting old. I do tell people, you don’t need to rush into marriage.”

ALSO READ: “My Beautiful Princess”- BBNaija’s Bambam and Teddy A celebrates Second Daughter on her 2nd Birthday (PHOTOS)