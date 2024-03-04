BBNaija couple, BamBam and Teddy A took to social media to celebrate their second daughter, Maya Adenibuyan’s, 2nd birthday.

Taking to their respect Instagram pages, the couple shared beautiful photos of their little princess.

BamBam, whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi, expressed her love and gratitude to Maya in a heartfelt message.

The actress described her daughter as he beautiful princess as she appreciates her for choosing her as her mother.

“Happy birthday my beautiful princess,” she wrote. “Thank you for choosing me as your mum, I celebrate you today and forever Mon bébé.” She wrote.

Teddy A, also known as Tope Adenibuyan, shared his love for Maya with a birthday wish.

“Y’all wish my daughter @mayaadenibuyan a happy 2nd birthday,” he wrote. “Daddy loves you Akorede!” He wrote.

Teddy A and BamBam welcomed their second daughter on March 2, 2022.

