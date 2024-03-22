In a surprising turn of events, social commentator VeryDarkMan revealed he auditioned for the popular reality show BBNaija in 2022.

This revelation comes amidst his fight with Crossdresser, Bobrisky.

From his post, VeryDarkMan reached the medical stage, the final stage before entering the BBNaija house itself.

Fans reacted with shock, as VeryDarkMan has been a frequent critic of BBNaija and its contestants.

Some accused VeryDarkMan of hypocrisy, while others used harsh language to criticize his past audition.

@Vicdapper questioned VeryDarkMan’s sincerity: “So he wan go bbn before, and he’s always coming for bbn people..hypocrisy at its peak..”

@kba wrote; “Oloriburuku, and he always belittle biggie children all the time, saying he’s bigger than all of them, not knowing they didn’t allow the an!mal to enter, veryd!rtyp!g”

@leorajenny wrote: “He makes sex¥ contents for both genders??????? see and he get mind they drag bob”

@monivalue wrote: “Pompous Dark Man, always talking like he’s the only one that knows it it all in Nigeria, like he read the constitution cover to cover word for word, from being loved for what he does from the beginning to being an online parrot that refuses to miss any trending topic, and his opinion must be the one that should make since by all means”

@paula wrote: “This guy is the main reason why I believe in the saying ‘there is a thin line between love and hate’ because I really admired his drive and fight for the voiceless especially on issues regarding cream and all but now, I dislike him from his yeye brown vest to his biased judgments down to being somewhat a misogynistic”

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has shared a video of VeryDarkMan promoting his s£xu@l abilities online.

Watch below;

