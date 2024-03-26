Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has gushed over his wife, Brunella Oscar as he reveals what he almost did because of her Beauty.

The beautiful couple and their daughter had attended the wedding ceremony of Debbie Oscar and Uche Hector.

Sharing photos from the event, Williams extended his congratulations to the happy couple but also used the occasion to express his admiration for his wife.

In a playful post, Williams Uchemba said his wife ‘s beauty was so striking that he “almost paid for another bride price again in Alor today because she deserves double bride price.”

He wrote;

“I almost paid for another pride price again in Alor today because my wife deserves double bride price😂😂

Today another Oscar was taken off the market

Congratulations again @debyoscar and @uchehector, this is the beginning of something beautiful.

Kamaras dance is premium 😂😂

#igboamaka #deoscargoestouche”

See below;

ALSO READ:“It will never be well with you morning and night” — Isreal DMW begins fresh round of curses on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage