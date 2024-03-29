Nigerian comedian, Bovi recently sparked amusement online with a playful social media post about his wife, Kris Asimonye Ugboma’s age.

Taking to her Instagram story, the comic actor shared an image of his wife’s international driving permit.

The document contains an incorrect birth year, making his wife appear much older than she actually is.

Sharing the image, Bovi playfully disclosed that he always suspected that his wife is older than him.

He jokingly accused his wife of receiving him into marrying her.

She wrote: “Always suspected she was older than me, deceived me into marrying her.”

The post has sparked funny reactions online. Most social media users seemed to appreciate the humor and recognized it as a playful jab between the couple.

Some commented on the couple’s fun and lighthearted relationship showcased in the post.

See the post below:

