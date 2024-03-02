Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine Okafor has recounted the story of her failed marriage.

She revealed this in an Interview with Media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to her, her husband’s lies about his age, marital history, and fertility led to the relationship’s breakdown.

Jasmine claimed that her husband had lied to her that he was 38 years old while he was 51 years old.

He also told her that he had never married nor had he gotten any lady pregnant, but she later discovered after their wedding that he has 3 children and 4 grand children.

Jasmine Okafor ended their marriage after discovering the truth.

Sharing a short clip from the interview via Twitter, Chude wrote;

“Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine has revealed that her husband told her he was 38 yrs old but she found out he was 51 yrs old on their wedding day.

“This guy told me he has never married in his life, or gotten a lady pregnant, in fact, he told me he was 38 years old. The day I found out that my husband was 51 years, old was on our wedding day”.

On Instagram, Chude wrote in parts;

“She tells me about the American man she met her on TikTok. He married her in The Gambia – and then he turned out to be scammer; taking her money, lying to her about his job, deceived her about having no children while he had 3 and 4 grandchildren, and then promised her children even though he had a vasectomy.

And, according to her, the man is still here in Nigeria, under investigation, his passport seized and on the run from America.

Like we say in Nigeria: this story is very deep.

Jasmine said she found out about his real age on their wedding day.”

