Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss’ father-in-law officially welcomed him into his family during his traditional wedding ceremony to US-based Ghanaian lawyer Marie Wiseborn.

In a gesture symbolizing trust and acceptance, Marie’s father, Pastor Wiseborn, presented Moses with a spare key to his own residence in the UK.

While delivering a speech at the star-studded event, Pastor Wiseborn announced his decision, granting Moses unrestricted access to the UK home.

Moses Bliss’ father-in-law emphasized that the music star could freely utilize the apartment at any time.

This act of generosity, captured on video, quickly went viral, earning Pastor Wiseborn praise from netizens.

