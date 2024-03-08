Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has ignited online debate after reaffirming his close relationship with controversial transgender figure Bobrisky.

He revealed this in a recent interview.

In the interview, Yul Edochie referred to Bobrisky as “my person” and stated that he uses female pronouns when addressing him.

According to him, his reason for using “she” is to make Bobrisky happy.

The movie director revealed that respects the crossdresser’s preference and doesn’t see a reason to challenge it.

In his words;

“But I will be honest, she is my person and we are very very close. For me, I address her as she. The reason is because I love to make people happy.

“If you come out and say your name is no longer John it’s Yul, if that’s what makes you happy, then I don’t have to tell you to do something different. What will I gain?

“I address her as she because that is what she wants. If she comes out tomorrow to say she is no longer Bobrisky and that she is not doing again, then I will address her as anything that makes her happy.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“I wrote the classic and I’ll still drop it” — BNXN blows hot as Davido deletes his tweet about their unreleased song (Details)