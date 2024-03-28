Nigerian actress, Nancy Isime has finally opened up about her recent weight loss, which had been the subject of much public curiosity and speculation.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared her before and after weight loss photos

In her caption , the media personality revealed that her slimmer physique was the result of dedicated effort, not cosmetic surgery as some had rumored.

According to her, she gained weight for a specific acting role in 2022 but underestimated the difficulty of losing it afterwards.

She planned to lose the weight quickly, but it took longer than expected.

Following a determined fitness journey, Nancy Isime surpassed her initial weight loss goal.

She joked about how people think she looks like a supermodel now.

In her words;

“I’m Nancy Isime. Ofcourse I achieve everything I set my mind on I’m a high Value Woman, Of course I set personal goals and smash them as I please. I’m an Actor, Of course my body is also an expression of my art.& WE DID IT finally Guys! I’m not gonna lie, deciding to add weight for a role in 2022 and lose it right after was a LOT more challenging than I expected it to be.

Took me wayyyy longer and wayyyy too much effort to get the weight off a I was too sure I’d lose the weight in 2weeks, just before filming my next project at the time but yeah! My metabolism failed meeee.

I dragged the weight for over a year and across a few more projects Never again!!! Happy to be back at my healthiest weight, even smashing my Goal by at least 3 extra KG. My goal was my 2020 No Sugar July Challenge results but we surpassed that.

In fact, na beg everybody dey beg me because na Supermodel dey my eyes now? I would have given tips but I kinda like the narrative of my yansh bursting, adds a lirru Razzmatazz to my boring Online Personality!

Because what do you mean I’m just a girl who works hard, focuses on her craft, loves one man, keeps her circle tight, maintains her lane

and Minds her Business 24/7…Nah! Bring on the conspiracy theories please, just be a little creative, stop embarrassing your Secondary School principal. To my realest Gees, thank you for your unwavering Love and support To many more crazy decisions”

